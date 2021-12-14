Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My arrives by Christmas at low of $48

Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $47.99 shipped in Golden Brown. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a price cut that returns to the Amazon low last set on Black Friday. We have seen it drop to $45 once before, for comparison. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.

Save even more by looking into this offering from CASETiFY instead. We recently took a hands-on look at the brand’s new MagSafe Wallet, which arrives with similar form and function. Though the one big difference is that there’s a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build that pairs with a more affordable $40 price tag. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from earlier in the year for a closer look.

This week has already seen quite the collection of notable discounts go live on the Apple front. The most eye-catching of them all has has delivered new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $349, with $50 in savings attached. Not to mention, there’s a collection of M1 Mac models all down to the best prices of the holiday season.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

