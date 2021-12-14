Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support at $120 (Save $30), more from $40

Eve’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its popular HomeKit accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera at $119.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside matching the second-best price yet at within $8 of the 2021 low. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more Eve HomeKit deals from $40.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing in order lock-in the savings.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories deals:

If Philips Hue is more your speed, we’re currently tracking a collection of rare certified refurbished offers on various lights and accessories. With prices starting at $18, you’ll be able to exand nearly every aspect of your setup ranging from standard lights to outdoor pathway lamps and more.

Eve Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock. Receive rich notifications on your iPhone immediately when something is up in your home – and protect the privacy of your personal space in the process. You decide if you want to record every motion automatically or distinguish between people and pets – and choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or not (People/Pet recognition). The data is analyzed securely in your home, not in the cloud.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!