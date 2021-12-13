Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare discounts on lights, accessories, more from $18

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything comes backed by a 90-day warranty and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Notable Philips Hue refurbished discounts:

If you’d like to build out some other aspect of your smart home with Philips Hue gear, we have you covered with a series of bundle starter kit discounts courtesy of Amazon. With various packages geared towards everything from your home theater or backyard to covering an entire home in multicolor lighting, you’ll be able to save up $130 while scoring rare discounts in the process.

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!