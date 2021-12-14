Logitech Ergo M575 trackball mouse delivers Bluetooth and wireless connectivity for $43

Amazon is offering the Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse for $42.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon in this colorway. Designed to make your desk more ergonomic overall, this mouse features a design that allows you to have a more relaxed hand and arm. On top of that, it has smooth thumb control and is optimal for tight workspaces. It connects to your computer over either Bluetooth or the 2.4GHz wireless receiver for a cord-free setup either way. On top of that, a single AA battery is said to deliver up to two years of usage before it needs to be changed. Unsure about trackball mice? We went hands-on with Kensington’s model to give you a closer look at the return of an icon. Head below for more.

If you’re not a trackball fan, but need something more ergonomic, then consider picking up Anker’s vertical mouse instead. It’s wired and comes in at $24 on Amazon, making it a lower-cost way to add some extra comfort back to your desk. Just keep in mind you’ll have to be able to run a dedicated wire to your computer, as it doesn’t have a wireless adapter or Bluetooth connectivity built-in.

Are you more into gaming? Well, don’t miss out on Razer’s Wolverine Ultimate Xbox controller while it’s down to $80 right now. That’s a 20% discount from its normal going rate and also marks the all-time low that we’ve tracked. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball mouse:

Ergonomic comfort design, relaxed hand and arm: The comfortable, sculpted ergonomic shape of this mouse naturally fits your hand

Smooth thumb control: Track precisely with great cursor control on any surface and easy thumb-operated trackball and adjust the cursor speed with Logitech Options software

Optimal for tight workspaces: Because the trackball doesn’t move, it’s excellent for tight workspaces and busy desks and fits in seamlessly alongside your computer and keyboard or laptop

