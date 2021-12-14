Razer’s customizable Wolverine Ultimate Xbox controller nears all-time low at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Xbox Controller for $80 shipped. For comparison, over the past few months this controller has gone for around $100 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Razer’s Wolverine Ultimate is designed specifically to work with Windows and Xbox, offering interchangeable thumbsticks and D Pads allowing you to customize the heights, shapes, and ergonomics of this controller. It also has an additional two remappable multi-function bumpers and four multi-function triggers that help take your game to the next level. Of course, you’ll find Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting here for a unique visual look as well. Head below for more.

Instead of the Wolverine Ultimate, consider opting for the PowerA Enhanced Controller for Xbox. It’s wired, so you’ll be tied to the console via a cable, but at the same time, it’s only $26, saving you quite a bit of cash overall. PowerA’s controller offers programmable buttons similar to the Wolverine Ultimate and even has a metallic D-pad for a more premium experience.

Don’t forget to check out our latest game deals roundup with plenty of choices for Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation to choose from. You’ll find titles like Big Brain Academy, PGA 2K21, Immortals Fenyx, and many more available there.

More on the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Xbox Controller

With interchangeable thumbsticks and two interchangeable D Pads, swap between optimized thumbstick heights and shapes, and quickly change between a tilting or individual D Pad button layout

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate comes loaded with a slew of extra buttons for advanced gaming 2 remappable Multi Function bumpers, 4 Multi Function triggers and a Quick Control Panel

With the remapping function both on the fly or with Razer Synapse for Xbox , you can master next level techniques like moving and aiming with both thumb sticks

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!