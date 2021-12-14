Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K TV + bezel kit matching Black Friday at $1,498 ($500+ off)

For today only, BuyDig is now offering the 2021 Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,497.99 shipped with a 4-year extended warranty. While this one is matched via the official Beach Camera Amazon storefront, BuyDig is offering it with the add-on bezel kit in your choice of color: brick red, brown, teak, white, or beveled white. Regularly $2,000 and currently on sale for $1,500 at Best Buy, this is a $502 price drop, matching our Black Friday mention, which did not include the additional bezel options, and the lowest total we can find. Designed to blend in to your living space like a piece of fine art, you can display beautiful photography and more when not using it as a gorgeous 4K TV with Alexa and Google Assistant, HDR, and direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It carries four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 BuyDig customers. More details below.

If the 65-inch option is a bit much when it comes to a frame-style TV like this, you can drop down to the smaller models starting from $948 shipped at Amazon. Just don’t expect to get the extended warranty and add-on bezel option to match your decor on this option. Otherwise, head over to our holiday 4K TV roundup for additional models with thousands of dollars in savings including LG OLED models, and much more right here.

Just be sure to check out our coverage of Amazon’s new 4-Series Fire TVs, which have now returned to all-time lows with bundled Echo Dots starting from $280 shipped alongside everything else you’ll find in our dedicated 4K TV deal hub.

More on Samsung The Frame:

Transform your home with The Frame. Showcases artwork, watch television, movies, or display photos on this beautiful QLED screen. TV when it’s on, and art when it’s off. In Art Mode, the screen becomes a work of art, and with a subscription to the Samsung Art Store, you can choose from an entire library of artists’ works with something for everyone. You can even change the onscreen artwork as often as you like.

