Ali’s men’s fashion holiday gift guide

We’re counting down the days until Christmas, and if you still have a man on your list you need to buy for, you’re in the right place. Today we’re rounding up the best fashion holiday gift ideas for him this season. Inside you will find jackets, tops, pants, shoes, and accessories that he is sure to love. I’ve also added budget-friendly options as well as items to splurge on. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks in men’s fashion.

Men’s fashion jackets

I’ve got an active style as well as a polished coat that can be dressed up or down. Starting with activewear, our top pick for this season is the North Face ThermoBall Eco Jacket. This style is packable, waterproof, and insulated. It’s a fantastic option for layering during snow sports and it’s available in four color options. You can find it at Nordstrom for $230 with shipping that will arrive before Christmas.

A dress style that is timeless is the Banana Republic Houndstooth Car Coat. This classic style features an on-trend longer length and would be great for work events or a street style look. You are really getting two coats in one with this option because it features houndstooth on one side and a herringbone pattern on the reverse. The collar also features a contrasting design. If you’re looking to splurge on a loved one, this is a great option for $400.

On-trend pants

Lululemon’s ABC Classic-Fit Pants are very on-trend and extremely versatile. This style was designed for on-the-go movement, which make them great for traveling. The material is wrinkle-resistant to stay looking polished throughout the day and it also has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light. This is a standout pair of pants that they will wear for years and they’re priced at $128.

Shoes

Cole Haan’s 4.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots are top-of-the-line. They’re a perfect option for fall and winter weather, as they’re waterproof. Cole Haan wanted to make a stylish option that functions like a snow boot. It has a durable grip bottom and they’re lightweight. Plus, you can find them in three color options as well and they’re priced at $240.

Slippers are always a great men’s gift this time of year. One of our top picks is the UGG Tasman Slippers that are priced from $100. These slippers are available in several color options and feature a rubber outsole that allows you to wear them indoors or outdoors. With over 600 positive reviews from Nordstrom customers, these slippers are rated 4.7/5 stars. However, if you’re on a budget, Amazon is offering the similar Hanes Men’s Memory Foam Slippers from just $20.

If you’re looking for an athletic shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7 Training Shoes are a standout this year. These shoes are highly durable and great for outdoor workouts this winter. Nordstrom quotes that the “zoom air technology gives a responsive ride that doesn’t sacrifice ground feel, while an under-heel rock plate and wrapped toe help shield your foot against rough conditions and trail debris.” They’re currently on sale for $112 and you can choose from five fun color options as well.

Men’s fashion stocking stuffers

Looking for a men’s fashion stocking stuffer idea? The men’s North Face Etip Salty Dog Tech Gloves would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Not only are these gloves fashionable, but they’re also functional. This style is priced at just $35 and features touchscreen-compatible fingertips to access your phone in the cold.

Socks are another perfect stocking stuffer idea. Bonobos is known for their high-quality and unique socks that they’re sure to love. The Extrasoft Socks are priced at $15 and come in an array of fun prints. These socks are nice for pairing with boots, dress shoes, or sneakers alike as well.

Finally, you will want to check out our latest guide to the top ski gear for men this season including jackets, snowsuits, goggles, and more from $20.

