Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds return to Amazon low of $150

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $149.99 shipped in all four colors. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at a return to the launch discount and Amazon all-time low for only the second time. Having just launched back in October, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro arrive in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale for one of the best prices yet, Anker’s new P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds have been marked down at Amazon. Delivering one of the first price cuts from its normal $40 going rate, you’re looking at a new low of $29.99. This more affordable pair of earbuds certainly aren’t in the same flagship category as the lead deal, but arrive as a notable solution for a pair of dedicated workout buds or just something at a lower price. The true wireless design features 32 hours of playback with the USB-C charging case, and you’ll be able to chose between five different colorways.

If placing a pair of Apple earbuds under the tree is a must though for the person on your list, right now you can grab the AirPods 2 at one of the lowest prices to date courtesty of Amazon. Marked down to $90, going with this previous-generation pair of buds delivers many of the same features as the newer model, like the H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and more.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features:

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

