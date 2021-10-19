elago brings iPod Shuffle vibes to your Apple AirTag with all-new case

Today, elago is carrying over the classic Apple vibes from past releases to an all-new release. Debuting with a design inspired by the iPod Shuffle, this new elago AirTag case arrives with all of the usual perks of being able to secure the item finder to your gear on top of the iconic design.

elago debuts new iPod Shuffle AirTag case

elago has long been marrying its signature silicone cases for the latest Apple gear with fitting designs inspired by old-school Macs and other classic devices. Now the latest of those debuts has arrived, bringing classic iPod vibes to Apple’s item finders. Entering with just as much of a blast from the past as other releases in the lineup, the new iPod Shuffle AirTag case debuts with a clever design to securely attach things a backpack, keys, and more.

While not too different from other AirTag cases in function, the form is what really makes the new elago W7 cover stand out. Molded into a square that’s nearly identical to the original iPod Shuffle, the case draws inspiration from one of Apple’s first introductions into its music player stable more than 15 years after it was introduced. One side shows off your AirTag, while the other has the iconic click wheel.

As for the actual security aspects of the new elago iPod Shuffle AirTag case, you’ll find the usual silicone covering that we’ve come to expect from the brand. It should firmly hold your item finder in place with a friction-fit design. There’s also a bundled carabiner, which lets you clip the case onto everything from your standard keys to backpacks, luggage, and more.

Available in a single color, the new elago W7 Case for AirTags is now available for purchase on Amazon. It enters with a $12.99 price tag, which is a bit more expensive than the brand’s standard silicone offerings. Even so, the added iPod Shuffle vibes are certainly going to be worth the added price for many.

9to5Toys’ Take:

At the $13 price point, I can easily see the new elago iPod Shuffle AirTag case being an easy buy for Apple fans. The design is a pretty ingenious use of the form-factor to bring the iconic click wheel to your everyday carry. The only thing that could have been better is getting some more of the colors that launched with the second-generation iPod Shuffle.

