Spigen Classic Shuffle Case for AirPods 3 arrives and is ready to scratch that retro-iPod itch

Yet another Spigen product is up for grabs following the launch of its recent Siri Remote AirTag cover. This time around it comes in the form of the iPod Shuffle-inspired AirPods 3 case. It’s officially called Spigen Classic Shuffle, and it’s available in several different colorways. elago generally leads the charge when it comes to retro AirPods cases, but Spigen has been known to release some of its own in the past as well, making today’s launch nothing that is too out of the ordinary. Continue reading to learn more.

Spigen Classic Shuffle Case for AirPods 3 takes us back to 2010

Before we had powerful smartphones in our pockets, the iPod Shuffle was an excellent way to take your favorite tunes with you while out and about or even listening from the comfort of home. For many, there’s a sense of nostalgia tied to that experience, and the new Spigen Classic Shuffle Case for AirPods 3 is here to scratch that itch.

Across the front, you’ll find volume and playback buttons that nail the look of the iPod shuffle. There’s even a cutout in the middle so users can quickly identify charging and pairing status. The Lightning port remains fully accessible and there’s even a divot along the back for placing AirPods 3 in pairing mode. An included carabiner makes it even easier to carry AirPods 3 when you don’t want to give up precious pocket space.

Pricing and availability

The new Spigen Classic Shuffle Case for AirPods 3 is priced at $29.99 on the brand’s website. There are five styles to choose from there, but all of which are listed as “Coming Soon.” Thankfully, Amazon has White, Charcoal, and Deep Blue colorways available for order right now and each one is discounted to $19.99. Bear in mind that shipments appear to be delayed by three to five weeks, but $10 off could make these worth the wait. Folks that rely on AirPods Pro can also grab a similar version of this case.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s hard to compete with the sheer number of retro-inspired AirPods cases that elago offers, the new Spigen Classic Shuffle has done an incredible job paying homage to one of Apple’s classic iPods. Just about every detail has been captured while leaving users with access to the Lightning port, pairing button, and more.

It should come as no surprise that Spigen branding drives up the cost, but thankfully the Amazon listing helps curb pricing with $10 off. Unfortunately, only three of the five colorways are up for grabs there right now, forcing folks who are after Cactus Green and Lavender styles to wait until sales go live at spigen.com or new Amazon listings are added.

