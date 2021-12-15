SanDisk’s Extreme PRO V2 Portable USB-C SSDs now up to $410 off, more from $15

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is discounting a selection of SanDisk solid-state storage, hard drives, flash drives, and SD cards. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the offers which are either matching or beating our Black Friday mentions, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive V2 leads the way at $169.99. Normally fetching upwards of $300 and marked down to $210 at Amazon, today’s offer matches the all-time low at 20% off or more. Those who could use some extra storage can save $410 on the 4TB model, dropping the price to $589.99.

As one of the latest iterations of SanDisk’s rugged SSD lineup, its recent Extreme PRO V2 delivers a similar portable USB-C design as its predecessors but with upwards of 2000MB/s speeds. That’s on top of IP55 water-resistance and 2-meter drop protection thanks to a forged aluminum chassis with durable silicone shell. There’s some additional insight in our launch coverage that’s worth a look, as well as a series of other discounts down below.

SanDisk 1-day storage discounts include:

If an internal PCIe NVMe SSD is more your speed, we’re tracking a pretty notable offering on MSI’s latest offering. Delivering 1TB of storage to your gaming rig, this offering comes equipped with up to 7GB/s transfer speeds and plenty of space to store games, footage, and more at $160.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 features:

Take pro performance on the go with the 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 from SanDisk. Designed for durable performance, this 1TB SSD boasts read and write speeds up to 2000 MB/s via a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C connection. Keep files protected with 256-bit AES encryption, while IP55 dust and water resistance, drop-proofing up to 6′, and the aluminum chassis and silicon shell provide physical resilience. A carabiner clip allows for easy attachment to a bag or belt, making this SSD easy to transport.

