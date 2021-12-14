MSI’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers 7GB/s transfer rates and 1TB of storage for $160

Amazon is offering the MSI SPATIUM M480 1TB Internal PCIe 4.0 NVMe Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Down from $220, today’s deal comes within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this drive. MSI’s latest drive offers PCIe 4.0 compatibility with up to 7GB/s read and 6.8GB/s write speeds, giving your desktop or laptop a solid performance boost. The M.2 form-factor allows the drive to be mounted directly to your computer’s motherboard, which allows for a simpler configuration and setup overall since no additional cables or wires are required for it to function. Head below for more.

Instead of today’s deal, you could opt for the WD_BLACK SN750 SE 250GB NVMe SSD for $40 on Amazon. While it offers only 25% of the overall storage that today’s lead deal does, and speeds max out at 3.6GB/s, the SN750 SE is still a solid drive all around for those on a tighter budget. Still not sold? Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If you’re planning on putting a new NVMe SSD in your gaming rig, then consider picking up the Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller that’s on sale for $80 today. Down 20% from its normal going rate, you’ll find compatibility with both Xbox and Windows, making it a well-rounded option for many gaming setups.

More on MSI’s 1TB NVMe SSD:

PCIe Gen4x4 interface and complies with the NVMe 1.4 standard

Sequential Read speeds up to 7000MB/s and Write speeds up to 6800MB/s

Up to 1400 TBW

Built-in data security and error-correction capabilities

500GB to 2TB capacities in M.2 2280 form factor

