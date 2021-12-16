adidas x Allbirds Futurecraft Footprint sneakers are low-carbon performance footwear

Just released yesterday, adidas collaborated with Allbirds for an exclusive sneaker. If you’re not familiar with Allbirds, it’s a shoe brand that prides itself on comfortable shoes that are made of natural products. Just in time for Christmas, the two brands have announced the adidas x Allbirds Futurecraft Footprint Sneakers that are a low-carbon performance footwear. These shoes are unisex and are priced at $120. Head below the jump to find out all of the details about this exclusive collaboration.

“Our partnership with Allbirds is a beacon of what can happen when competing brands from the same industry see the possibilities in coming together to design,” says Brian Grevy, executive board member of global brands at Adidas in a joint press release. “This is a call-to-action for other brands, and a milestone in the sports industry achieving carbon neutrality.”

The slogan of these shoes is “Doing more with less, every step on the journey.” First of all, these shoes have an extremely low carbon output, producing just 4.76 pounds CO2e per pair. Each shoe is made of natural and recycled materials, which is how the company has drastically decreased the carbon output compared to other shoes. The packaging is also lightweight, coming in at 0.7 pounds with a completely new design.

The brand also stated that, “Just about everything emits carbon. 1 pound of tomatoes has a carbon footprint of 4.13 pounds C02e; a gallon of gas, 26.25 pounds C02e; and a pair of jeans, 73.63 pounds C02e. Being aware of our carbon footprint is the first step towards change. Together, let’s see how low we can go.”

If you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes to start off the year on the right foot, this is a fantastic option. The lightweight material keeps you quick on your feet and the no-dye design is breathable, to help keep you comfortable. The shoes also have a sock-like, barely-there feel to them. Better yet, these shoes were tested by runner themselves, and it came back with a 100% approval rating in performance. So, if you’re still on the hunt for a Christmas gift for a loved one, these shoes would be a fantastic idea.

