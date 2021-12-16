A $150 discount drops the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip to all-time low of $650

Amazon currently offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 for $649.99 shipped. While you’d more typically pay $800, today’s offer gives you another chance to lock-in the Black Friday savings while scoring an all-time low. At $150 off, this is only the second time we’ve seen a discount this steep, too. Whether you’re a student looking for a new machine to help tackle the upcoming spring or just want a lightweight machine for browsing the web away from the desk, this ASUS Chromebook is up to the task. Flip C436 sports a 2-in-1 design that’s backed by a 14-inch 1080p display and comes powered by an i3 processor that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 support, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Then once your new Chromebook has been secured for less than retail, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. At the all-time low noted above, spending just $16 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new machine protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

If you’re in the market for something a bit more premium in the Chrsome OS department, Samsung’s previous-generation Galaxy Chromebook is also on sale. Dropping to an Amazon low, you’ll find a 4K AMOLED display and more at $599. Or on the other side of things, you can grab this $125 ASUS solution which delivers some added miltitary-grade durability.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

