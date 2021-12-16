Save $200 on Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz gaming monitor at $600, more from $200

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Typically selling for $800, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before with $200 in savings attached. Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a 1440p QLED 32-inch panel alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back to add some extra flair into your battlestation. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, Amazon is also marking down the price on this Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor to $199.99. Normally fetching $330, this is marking a new all-time low at $130 off and an extra $30 off our Black Friday mention. This model steps down to a smaller 27-inch design while rocking a 1080p 144Hz panel. It has much the same gaming prowess as the lead deal.

Though if you’ve been looking for a way to get into PC gaming while side-stepping the GPU aftermarket, go have a look at our review of the NZXT Foundation PC. This battlestation centerpiece works without a GPU and may just be the ticket towards finally diving into the PC gaming space.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

