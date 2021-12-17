Apple’s 21-inch iMac returns to Black Friday price of $799 and ships for Christmas ($300 off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering Apple’s 2020 21.5-inch iMac 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped. While you’d typically pay $1,099, today’s offer amounts to a match of the Black Friday pricing at $300 off. While this is technically Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac, it was refreshed back in 2020 as the last of its kind for an Intel desktop machine. Even so, at this price it’s quite the notable option for handling schoolwork, light content creation, and much more with its 1080p display and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 graphics. You can also count on plenty of I/O, like two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A slots, and Gigabit Ethernet on top of 256GB of SSD storage. Check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

One of the only downsides to Apple’s iMac design is that you’ll have to spin around the machine to access its I/O. But spending $40 of your savings on Satechi’s Clamp Hub Pro aims to solve that by bringing three USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C slot to the front of your machine. It’s a great upgrade to your new iMac and is completed by a matching silver aluminum finish.

If your iMac buying journey would be better suited headed down the path of Apple’s M1 machines, we’ve got you covered there too. Right now, the latest 24-inch iMac is currently on sale for the best price yet at $100 off. Delivering Apple Silicon in a sleek design that’s even more slimmed down than the lead deal, this desktop upgrade delivers a 4K Retina display and more.

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

21.5-inch (diagonal) 1920-by-1080 resolution display

Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

