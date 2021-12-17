Bose now 38% off from $79 + 2-day shipping: Smart speaker up to $140 off, headphones, more

After seeing some big-time Bose deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are getting another shot at many of the best deals as part of the brand’s latest holiday sale. Now available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose direct, we are tracking up to 38% off a range of its best-in-class portable speakers, headphones, and more with deals starting from $79. Everything ships with free 2-day shipping and guaranteed delivery by December 24th on orders placed before December 22, 2021 alongside deep refurbished offers from Bose with a world-class recertification program. Head below for all of the best Bose holiday deals and more details.

Bose Holiday Speaker deals:

Bose Holiday Headphone deals:

Bose has one of the better refurbishment programs in the game. So much so, that purchasing its refurbished gear is about as trustworthy as buying the brand new stuff with the warranty and more:

Refurbished products are a great way to enjoy Bose performance at an outstanding value. A refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose.

More details on the Bose Portable Smart Speaker:

The Portable Smart Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything you can play on your device.

