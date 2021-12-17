OnePlus Anniversary Sale goes live with some of the best Android deals of the holiday season

Today, OnePlus is kicking off its annual Anniversary Sale, rolling out a selection of discounts across its stable of Android smartphones, accessories, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is the OnePlus 9 Pro at $849 shipped. Marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date, this is the lowest since Black Friday where it was $50 less, and amounts to $220 from the usual $1,069 price tag. OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s latest flagship handset with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to power the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Its 5-sensor camera array is supported by Hasselblad’s fine-tuning and there’s also 65W Warp Charge functionality, too. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

You’ll want to shop everything in the OnePlus Anniversary Sale right here for all of the other ways to cash-in on the savings during this limited-time event. There’s plenty of other handsets on sale to celebrate the brand’s 8th year of dishing out some of our favorite Android smartphones on the market, many of which are up for grabs without having to pay full price.

Alongside the cash discounts throughout the OnePlus Anniversary Sale, picking up any of its smartphones will give you the chance to save 20% on the all-new OnePlus Buds Z2. Having just launched earlier this week, you can drop the $100 earbuds down to $79.99 for the first time, marking a new all-time low and quite the rare discount. Our launch coverage gives you a full scoop on what to expect from the latest OnePlus earbuds, as well.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

