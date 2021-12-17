Warframe: The New War changes the Origin System forever in latest cinematic DLC

Warframe is getting its latest cinematic expansion, The New War. The entirety of the Origin System will “be forever scarred by the coming conflict.” You’ll find the Sentients, a “sinister race of relentlessly-evolving machines”, are at the center of this all-out war of extinction. So, what all does the battle consist of and how will it change the Origin System? Let’s take a closer look.

The New War is the “dawn of a new epoch”

Warframe’s The New War cinematic expansion isn’t just another addition to the game. In a blog post, we find that this is the “most ambitious Cinematic Quest to date” for the title. Ushering in an all new storyline, this quest brings lasting consequences that you’ll be able to explore throughout the next several months.

While playing, you’ll find unexpected new allies and enemies in places you never thought possible. And at the end of the quest, once you complete The New War, it “won’t be back to business as usual.” Live Ops and Community Director Rebecca Ford went on record to say, “There’s so much more to the story than what we’ve shown so far, and it goes to some pretty unexpected, bizarre, and emotional places. The Quest itself is the longest we’ve ever created, and once you complete it there is even more to discover. I can’t wait to see how our community reacts — the stage has been set for a wild future.”

At the end of The New War, once the dust settles, you’ll find post-quest surprises and even have the ability to use the Sentients’ own weapons against them. Caliban, a “twisted hybrid Warframe infused with the same destructive technology” which makes the Sentients so horrible, can be leveraged against the enemy.

Caliban can be used by you and your fellow Tenno to automatically gain resistances to whatever types of damage you’re doing. However, it doesn’t stop there. The Razor Gyre Ability turns Caliban into a “vicious vortex of pain” that can be steered around the battlefield for additional damage. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what The New War brings to Warframe in the latest FREE DLC, available starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Warframe still getting free updates all these years later, and ones that are this cinematic to boot. While I’ve never dove into the wide world of Warframe, this new update has piqued my interest and has the game on my radar again, especially since it’s free-to-play. Do you play Warframe? Are you excited about The New War? Sound off in the comments below!

