Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up $100 off starting at $170

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its PowerHouse II 300 Portable Power Station for $219.99 shipped. Normally fetching $360, you’re looking at 39% in savings while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $32 in order to mark a new all-time low. Having launched back in July, this is also one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, too. Packing 289Wh of portable energy, the PowerHouse II 300 lives up to its name with the ability to dish out 300W of power. When it comes to actually powering up devices, there’s a versatile selection of I/O packed in the portable form-factor including a full AC outlet, 65W USB-C PD, and more. Head below for additional Anker PowerHouse deals from $170.

Other Anker portable power station deals:

But if it’s something a little more practical to use every day, yesterday saw this Panasonic eneloop rechargeable battery pack go on sale. Whether you’re looking to stock up ahead of Christmas morning and avoid any last-minute trips to the store for powering up holiday toys, or just have some on-hand, this $46 bundle is down to the best price in months.

Anker PowerHouse II 300 features:

The 289Wh capacity provides multiple charges to all your personal devices. Charge an iPhone 12 (2,815mAh) 20 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 3 to 4 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 7 times, or a camera (16Wh) more than 16 times. With a 300W AC outlet, a 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse has enough ports to meet virtually any charging demand.

