Anker expands portable power station lineup with all-new Powerhouse II 300

Today, Anker is expanding its popular lineup of portable power stations with a new, more entry-level model. Entering as the most affordable addition to its Powerhouse II series, the new 300 version arrives with the same versatile selection of ports and a travel-friendly design. Head below for all of the details on this notable addition to Anker’s collection of off-grid power stations.

Anker releases new Powerhouse II 300 power station

For its latest portable power station, Anker is sticking with the same overall design that we’ve seen from its most recent iteration of Powerhouse II releases here for the 300 model. There’s still the boxy form factor with an integrated carrying handle, which allows it to easily be picked up and brought along to the campsite or tailgate.

The one big tradeoff, though, is that this portable power station delivers a smaller internal battery than other entries in the lineup. This one arrives with 288Wh capacity, which is more than enough to charge up everything from smartphones and MacBooks to even heaters and smaller appliances. Plus, the Anker Powerhouse II 300 packs the ports to back that up with a single AC outlet, 60W USB-C, and three USB-A slots. When it comes time to recharge, you’ll find a wall input that can juice the entire package up in under six hours. But there’s also an input for plugging in a solar panel, as well.

As we noted above, it’s on the lower end of the Powerhouse II lineup. But on the flip side, it delivers more power than you’ll find with some of the much more portable offerings, like Anker’s Powerhouse 200. That allows the brand’s latest to fill a gap in the lineup for those who need a little more power than your average portable charger but aren’t going to need some of the higher-end capacities that have been available up until now.

Fittingly for its spot as the most affordable model in the power station lineup, the Anker Powerhouse II 300 arrives with a price tag to match at $359.99. That compares to the higher-end 400 model, which clocks in at $40 more, though it is routinely less when on sale, and is well below the flagship PowerHouse II 800 and its $700 price tag.

Sure Anker isn’t pushing a new form factor or packing in a collection of even more versatile I/O, but its new Powerhouse II 300 still arrives as a notable addition to its collection. We’ve previously found the brand’s lineup of portable power stations to be some of the more notable offerings out there, and now with a more affordable offering, there are sure to be more outdoor adventurers and tailgaters finding that out for themselves.

