Beats Studio Buds return to all-time lows in several styles at $100 (Save 33%)

If you missed out on the Black Friday discount, several retailers are now giving you another chance to save on the Beats Studio Buds. Available at both Adorama and Amazon, you can drop the price to $99.95 in several styles. Normally fetching $150, youâ€™re looking at a match of the all-time low set only once before at 33% off. Having just launched earlier this summer as the some of latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive inÂ three different stylesÂ complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation thatâ€™s paired with a transparency mode, youâ€™re also looking atÂ Hey SiriÂ support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive intoÂ our hands-on reviewÂ

A more affordable way to bring the Beats focus into your workout kit or everyday listening areÂ the Flex earbuds. While these just received a permanent price increase up to $69, you can currently score them on saleÂ forÂ $50Â at Amazon. Youâ€™ll still find Bluetooth connectivity at the center of the equation here, just with an around-neck cord that tethers the two buds together. Other notable features then include 12 hours of listening on a single charge and a sweat-resistant build.

Otherwise, Appleâ€™s AirPods 3 are still about as good as it gets for earbuds right now thanks to an ongoing price cut at Amazon. Dropping to a new all-time low that even undercuts Black Friday, you can grab the latest buds from Apple with Hey Siri and new MagSafe charging case at $140.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback.

