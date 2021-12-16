Apple’s new AirPods 3 are back in stock at the all-time low price of $140

Update: Now back in stock!

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $139.99 shipped with the price falling at checkout. Normally fetching $179, we’ve been seeing a handful of discounts pop up throughout Black Friday and the greater holiday shopping season, but today’s is the best yet. Now taking $39 off the going rate, this is $10 below previous mentions and a new all-time low. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case, these previous-generation offerings are on sale for $99 and arrive with quite the value. So if you’re hoping to put AirPods under the tree at the most affordable price point, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Prefer to ditch the Apple ecosystem? Right now you can score Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Mode II true wireless earbuds with quite the notable discount attached. Alongside just being the brand’s first pair of earbuds to cut the cord, these arrive with a unique design and at the Amazon all-time low of $145.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

