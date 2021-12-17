9to5Toys Gift Guide: last-minute gifts arriving by Christmas

Over the last few weeks, our team here at 9to5Toys has curated our own gift guides for just about anyone on your holiday shopping gift. But now that the window for actually securing a gift is coming to a close, shoppers hoping to score the perfect gift are still in luck. We’ve all put together a selection of last-minute gifts, all of which are ready to be delivered in time for Christmas. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and easy last-minute gifts.

Gifts that arrive by Christmas Day

Beautiful, all-natural wooden tech accessories have caught our attention and Oakywood’s gorgeous, eco-friendly oak and walnut options are at the top of the list. Its 15W Qi-style wireless chargers look brilliant atop your work surface, end table, or even in the hallway alongside your key tray. The brand makes a pair of highlight options with the Slim Wireless Charging Station and OakyBlocks Wireless Charger (hands-on review here). Clean lines, soft natural cork bottom pads, and included nylon braided cables highlight the setup here.

The OakyBlocks option brings a more chunky, robust approach as part of the brand’s magnetic desktop accessory ecosystem, and the Slim Wireless Charging Station, as the name suggests, lands a thin, round slab of handcrafted tech to a desktop near you with the option of a customized engraving. Both are made almost entirely of all-natural materials and will see Oakywood plant a tree for you with purchase. They aren’t the most inexpensive options out there, but are certainly of a higher quality and use some of that cash to pay it forward as well.

Oakywood is guaranteeing holiday delivery in the US on orders placed by December 19, 2021 and you can use code 9to5 to knock 15% off anything the brand sells right now.

Slim Wireless Charging Station $58.50 (Reg. $69)

OakyBlocks Wireless Charger $50 (Reg. $59)

Since a majority of us work and keep ourselves entertained with a laptop or tablet, there’s a good chance that LapGear’s Bamboo Lap Desk could be a nice last-minute gift for this year. Not only does it offer up enough room for an up to 16-inch laptop, you’ll also find slots along the back that can accommodate a 12.9-inch tablet and 7.9-inch smartphone. Best of all, along the side you’ll find an integrated mouse pad. This can be a game changer for mobile productivity and comfort since using a trackpad can be laborious at times. Best of all, it doesn’t cost very much, with a price of $30.

If you’re looking for a stylish improvement to your bedside table that’s functional, the Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray is a perfect addition. The tray is priced from $100 and would be a perfect last-minute holiday gift idea. It’s available in a leather detailed style or linen and you can find it in an array of color options. The tray allows you to set your jewelry and other belongings on it It has a USB port in the back to charge your Apple watch, AirPods, and more. Better yet, the trays feature a personalized option to place a monogram or name. Oprah Winfrey added it to her 2021 Favorite Things List.

If you’re shopping for someone who loves EDC gear, whether it’s knives, flashlights, pens, or anything else, then the CIVIVI Elementum is a great buy. It’s my personal choice when it comes to carrying a knife daily as it has a great build quality, holds an edge well, and looks fantastic.

We featured the Elementum in our best EDC gear guide earlier this year, and our stance hasn’t changed on that. The D2 blade and G10 handle are high quality and made to last a lifetime. On top of that, the blade sits in a well-machined housing that allows you to easily, quickly, and safely open and close it with a single hand. My personal model is the Cuibourtia wood handle, but with stock running low on that version, there are several other styles to choose from. And in my opinion, you won’t find a higher-quality knife for the $45 that the Elementum goes for right now, so be sure to pick it up for the EDC fan in your life.

To wrap up our list of last-minute gifts, there’s no better recommendation in my book than some Philips Hue smart light bulbs. Having already made an appearance in my main gift guide, it’s worth again highlighting the Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 HomeKit Smart Bulbs. Perfect for kickstarting your setup or expanding an existing one, these bulbs make a great way to give the gift of ambient multicolor lighting on top of voice control.

These don’t require any other piece of hardware to get started, pairing over Bluetooth right out of the box. But for those who want to take things to the next level, there is support for the wider Hue ecosystem down the line. Entering at $50, these Hue color bulbs will make the perfect gift if going with one of the standard dimmable solutions won’t cut it at $15.

