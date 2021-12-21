Colgate’s smart hum electric toothbrush bundle matching Amazon low at $37.50 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit for $37.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $75 at Amazon over the last few months where we saw it drop to $50 over the Black Friday festivities, today’s deal is as much as 50% off the going rate, and the best we can find. It goes for $55 over at Walmart right now as well. This kit includes the electric toothbrush, a charger, carrying case, and an extra brush head, alongside the particularly modern design and Bluetooth-connected system that helps you target “spots that need extra love.” On top of that, you’ll find three brushing modes (normal, sensitive, or deep clean) and the ever-important 2-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

For something even more affordable sans the smart features, head over to our ongoing holiday roundup of Philips and Oral-B models. You’ll find the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush at $25 as well as the battery model at $15 and even more starting from $36. Not to mention the ongoing holiday pricing on Crest Whitestrips to make sure that smile is on point for the upcoming get togethers.

Once your oral care routine has been updated, swing by our fashion deal hub so you can do the same to your wardrobe at a major discount. On top of the latest Lululemon sale, this morning also saw Kate Spade take an extra 40% off sale items so you can get that special someone a beautiful new bag alongside a slew of other accessories the brand sells. Everything can be found right here.

More on the hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit:

The hum by Colgate Rechargeable Smart Toothbrush for adults with blue tooth connectivity guides you to brush better by tracking the frequency, duration, and coverage of your individual brushing style to help you target spots that need extra love. With a brush that knows you and an app that shows you, hum sonic electric toothbrush makes seriously good oral care something to smile about with fun activities and challenges that help you improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards. Go beyond the guesswork with our soft bristle toothbrush!

