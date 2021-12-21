Kate Spade takes extra 40% off sale items + free shipping: Handbags, shoes, accessories, more

40% off + free shipping

The Kate Spade Flash Sale drops extra 40% off sale items when you apply promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Knott Large Satchel Handbag that’s currently marked down to $136 and originally sold for $378. This handbag is available in eight color options and can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook. This bag is perfect for work or everyday events and comes with an extra crossbody strap for convenient carrying. It also features a zippered space to store essentials such as a wallet or phone. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for Kate Spade include:

You will also want to check out the Lululemon Flash Sale that’s currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including outerwear, sweatshirts, polos, t-shirts, accessories, and more.

