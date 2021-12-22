Logitech’s G Pro X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse hits new low at $120, more from $30

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse for $119.99 shipped. Normally $145 to $150 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by at least $5. This high-end mouse was “meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros.” Weighing in at under 63 grams, you’ll find the G Pro X is around 25% lighter than standard “pro” mice according to Logitech. Powered by Lightspeed wireless, you won’t have to run a cord between the computer and the G Pro X SUPERLIGHT for it to work. Also on the bottom, there are large zero-additive PTFE feet that allow it to glide across your surface with ease. Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive, then head below for more.

Don’t forget that Elgato’s latest Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for the second time today. That’s right, this rare sale brings it down to a low of $140 from its normal $150 going rate. After checking that out, consider swinging by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save as we head into Christmas.

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance.

Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse.

Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

