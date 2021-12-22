Logitech’s G Pro X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse hits new low at $120, more from $30

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the Logitech G Pro X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse for $119.99 shipped. Normally $145 to $150 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by at least $5. This high-end mouse was “meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros.” Weighing in at under 63 grams, you’ll find the G Pro X is around 25% lighter than standard “pro” mice according to Logitech. Powered by Lightspeed wireless, you won’t have to run a cord between the computer and the G Pro X SUPERLIGHT for it to work. Also on the bottom, there are large zero-additive PTFE feet that allow it to glide across your surface with ease. Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive, then head below for more.

More gaming mice on sale:

Don’t forget that Elgato’s latest Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for the second time today. That’s right, this rare sale brings it down to a low of $140 from its normal $150 going rate. After checking that out, consider swinging by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save as we head into Christmas.

More on the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Gaming Mouse:

  • Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance.
  • Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse.
  • Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

