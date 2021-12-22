Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, youâ€™re looking at only the second discount since launching earlier in the year as well as a match of the all-time low. Ideal for upgrading a streaming setup, workstation, or gaming rig, the new MK.2 version of Elgatoâ€™s popular Stream Deck arrives with an array of 15 customizable macro keys. Each one has an LED display which can not only be programmed to open a number of apps or run functions, but also tweaked to look just how youâ€™d like it. Compared to the original model, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and more streamlined design. Not to mention, interchangeable faceplates for further customization. Head below for more.

Alternatively, the $100 Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a great way to deliver similar functionality into your setup for less. This one steps down to only six macro keys, but youâ€™re looking at much of the same customization otherwise. It does ditch the newfound features on the MK.2 model though, so youâ€™ll have to rely on USB-A.

For other ways to upgrade your streaming setup or gaming rig, weâ€™re also seeing a notable discount on the Elgato Wave:1 USB mic. Improving the audio fidelity of your kit, this offering packs a full audio mixer at the all-time low of $80. Not to mention, this ongoing discount on Elgatoâ€™s Cam Link 4K at $92.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

Stream Deck gives you 15 fully customizable LCD keys to control your apps and tools. Trigger actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, play sound clips, activate lights, and much more. Hit the Stream Deck Store for app plugins, icon packs, thousands of royalty free tracks plus effects, and switch out faceplates to make Stream Deck yours.

