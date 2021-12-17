Elgato’s Wave:1 USB mic delivers a full audio mixer to your streaming setup at $80 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:1 USB Condenser Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $130 list price and near $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Elgato’s Wave:1 USB microphone is a great way to upgrade your Twitch streaming setup. It offers up to 24-bit 48kHz audio capturing and uses a condenser capsule with a cardioid pattern to help capture your voice alone when recording. On top of that, the Wave Link desktop app allows for control of up to eight other audio sources that can be independently mixed into two outputs, one for you and one for the stream. Take a deeper dive into what the Elgato Wave lineup can offer in our hands-on review of the Wave:3. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Blue Snowball iCE instead. Coming in for just $40 on Amazon, you’re saving 50% from today’s lead deal here. Really the main downside is losing out on the Wave Link integration here, but other than that, the Snowball iCE is a solid choice when it comes to USB mics.

This is far from the only Elgato deal that we’re seeing right now to upgrade your gaming setup. Firstly, the company’s Key Light Air is down to $100 from $130, marking a new all-time low. On top of that, the Cam Link 4K just fell further to $99 and the Facecam is seeing its first major discount to $170 from $200. After checking all of that out, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save.

More on the Elgato Wave:1:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 1 and up to 8 other audio sources, plus create 2 independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 48kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

