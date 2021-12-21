Holiday Android app deals: Trials of Mana, Final Fantasy titles, the Dragon Quest series, more

The holiday Android game and app deals are really starting to heat up now with a giant collection of top-tier titles from Square Enix including some of the best RPGs of all-time. Just be sure to check out today’s Google Pixel 6 and Google Nest WiFi Router deals first. As for the apps, we have the entire Dragon Quest series, a sizable collection of Final Fantasy games, including the beloved seventh entry in the series, Secret of Mana, and the rarely ever discounted Trials of Mana. All of those and more are ready and waiting down below the fold in today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals.
Today’s best holiday Android app deals:
- ShapeOminoes FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Secret of Mana $4 (Reg. $8)
- Adventures of Mana $7 (Reg. $14)
- Trials of Mana $18 (Reg. $24)
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $7 (Reg. $14)
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $6 (Reg. $12)
- FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE) $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE) $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $7 (Reg. $15)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $9 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered $11 (Reg. $21)
- CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $10 (Reg. $20)
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $5 (Reg. $10)
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $9 (Reg. $18)
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $14 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON QUEST $2 (Reg. $3)
- DRAGON QUEST II $3 (Reg. $5)
- DRAGON QUEST III $7 (Reg. $10)
- DRAGON QUEST IV $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST V $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST VI $10 (Reg. $15)
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $15 (Reg. $20)
- Call Notes Pro $2 (Reg. $6)
- Moon+ Reader Pro $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python $1 (Reg. $2)
Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by some notable offers on Google gear. First up, we have Google Pixel 6 bundled with Pixel Buds and a $100 gift card, but we are also tracking a solid price drop on the Google Nest WiFi Router with a pair of Points at $265 for the the second-best price we’ve seen. Joining ongoing deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds, you’ll find huge price drops live on the brand’s Frame 4K TVs today as well. Deals on TicWatch E3 and Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch continue alongside this morning’s fresh batch of smartphone accessories you’ll find right here.
More Android app deals still live:
- Simply HDR FREE (Reg. $3)
- Hexanet White – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $1 (Reg. $5)
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1 (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Lumino City $1 (Reg. $5)
- Dokuro $1 (Reg. $2)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- No More Buttons $1 (Reg. $2)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- FolderSync Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Screen Lock Pro – Fingerprint $1 (Reg. $2)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1 (Reg. $3)
- Baby Sleep PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $1 (Reg. $5)
- Auto TTS $3.50 (Reg. $10)
- Wayward Souls $1.50 (Reg. $7)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Unit 404 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Little Misfortune $3.50 (Reg. $9)
- Death Road to Canada $1.50 (Reg. $10)
- Summer Catchers $1 (Reg. $4)
- Lichtspeer $1 (Reg. $3)
- FRAMED 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $10 (Reg. $20)
More on Trials of Mana:
When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weak from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed into a tree and fell fast asleep for years. However, the forces of evil sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms. Peace was at an end.
