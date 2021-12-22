VIZIO’s 2021 M7 HDMI 2.1 AirPlay 2 UHD 4K TVs from $550 shipped (Up to $350 off)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 58-Inch M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $549.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $770, this is $220 off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest price we can find. The larger 70- and 75-inch models still down at $749.99 and $999.99, respectively. The 4K Ultra HD display is backed by VIZIO’s ProGaming setup with a variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. From there you’ll find AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, voice command support (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri), Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB port. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

The new Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV that launched back in September and goes for $380 shipped makes for a solid lower-cost alternative here. It’s not quite as high-end as the VIZIO model above, but you’re still getting a nice 4K display with built-in apps and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services for much less.

Head over to our 4K TV deal hub for additional offers on Hisense’s latest U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs. These new models also sports HDMI 2.1 jacks are now sitting at $300 off the going rate to match the Amazon all-time lows. And be sure to swing by our 4K holiday TV roundup for even larger models with up to $603 in savings from LG, Samsung, and more.

More on the VIZIO 58-Inch M7 Series HDR Smart TV:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision HDR – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. M-series also supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

Quantum Color – Next-generation Quantum Color delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Active Full Array with up to 27 Local Dimming Zones – Content-matching intelligent adjustment of the active full array backlight to deliver incredibly deep black levels for stunning depth and contrast.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!