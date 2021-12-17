Hisense’s latest U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 now $300 off at Amazon lows, more

Amazon is currently discounting the Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV to $799.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,100, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $300 off, with today’s offer beating our previous Black Friday mention by $100. There’s also up to $300 in savings on other sizes of U7G TV, too. Having entered the Hisense lineup earlier this summer, this U7G model is one of the brand’s latest offerings and is backed with specs to match.

Its 4K QLED panel is backed by a 120Hz native refresh rate, which pairs perfectly with its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Though the built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model. Head below for more from $300.

If you don’t mind opting for a less capable model, we’re also tracking some discounts courtesy of Amazon on the Hisense U6G 4K Android TV lineup. With as much as $151 in savings across the various home theater upgrades, you’ll find matches of the all-time low starting at $399.

While not as high-end as the more flagship caliber models above, these Android TV sets still arrive with plenty of notable features. Having just launched earlier this year in May, you’ll find a Quantum Dot QLED panel with full array local dimming zones and 600 nits of peak brightness for deeper contrast during darker scenes. 

Or just for something to upgrade an existing home theater setup, we’re tracking a pair of rare discounts on NVIDIA’s Shield TV streamers. Both powered by Android TV, you’ll find prices starting at $130 to mark the best discounts of the year. The Pro model even has built-in Plex Media Server support.

Hisense U7G QLED 4K Android TV features:

The Hisense U7G Quantum is the most advanced TV in its price class, providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the U7G is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. With Quantum Dots, watching your TV is closer to looking out a window than ever before. Scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color and realistic brightness enabled by Quantum Dots.

