An all-time low takes iClever’s 10 AC/4 USB Surge Protector down to $12.50 (Save 43%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for $12.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $22, today’s offer slashes 43% off and sets a new all-time low. Decongest an overrun wall outlet with iClever’s expansive surge protector. Not only does it offer 10 AC outlets in exchange for one, you’ll also benefit from four 2.4A USB ports. With all of these power sources at your disposal you will no longer have to unplug something in order to make room for another gadget. There’s also 2,100 Joules of surge protection onboard, helping add a layer of additional safety to your gear as well.

If having two additional outlets will satisfy your needs, it’s hard to go wrong with GE’s wall tap at under $4 Prime shipped. This unit turns one outlet into three and does so at a much lower cost that could justify your decision to go this route instead. Remember that you will sacrifice a bunch of additional AC outlets and four USB ports.

For even more charging gear discounts, be sure to check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. There you will find two of Anker’s 20W PowerPort III USB-C Chargers at $20 and much more. Plus, you can keep the ball rolling when you swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see the latest and greatest offers.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

[Power Strip with 10 Outlets & 4 USB Ports] – 10AC power strip surge protector outlets(2100 Joules) including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports (5V/4.8A, 24W) , 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord (1875W/15A), Surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.

[Fast USB Charging Ports] – Build in smart charging technology, the USB ports will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed up to 2.4A ( 5V/2.4 Max Each Port), 4 USB ports (Total 4.8A/24W) can charge almost any USB device. powerstrip is able to withstand temperature up to 1380℉(750℃), allowing longer lifespan.

