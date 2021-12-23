Smartphone Accessories: Anker 20W PowerPort III USB-C Charger 2-pack $20, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 2-pack of its 20W PowerPort III USB-C Chargers for $20.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this multi-pack goes for $24 normally and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. These chargers are designed to deliver up to 20W of power to your iPhone, iPad, or even MacBook depending on what model you have. It fully supports 15W fast charging with a MagSafe brick as well as quickly powering your iPhone with a proper cable. Keep reading for more.

The Anker Advantage: Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Charge Up to 3x Faster: Power up your iPhone 12 to 50% in less than half an hour—that’s 3x faster compared to an original 5W charger.

Take Anywhere: Easily carry PowerPort III 20W Cube with you thanks to the compact design and foldaway charging prongs.

Superior Safety: Equipped with a wide range of safety features including temperature control and current regulation to protect your connected devices.

What You Get: PowerPort III 20W Cube, welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service (charging cable not included).

