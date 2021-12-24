ASUS Chromebook CM3 sports a detachable keyboard at all-time low of $270 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook CM3 for $269.99 shipped. Normally fetching $370, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before at $100 off. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscren display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

While it doesn’t include a keyboard out of the box like the Chromebook CM3, going with Apple’s all-new 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad might be a better call if you’re in search of the perfect media consumption device. Best of all, we’re currently tracking a series of discounts across various form-factors, taking $30 off and delivering some of the best prices to date.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

