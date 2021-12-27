Amazfit’s latest smartwatches all hit Amazon lows: GTR 3 Pro $190 (Save $40), more from $150

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low of $40 off while also marking the very first notable discount since launching back in October. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build. Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to trade blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. Head below for deals on Amazfit’s other latest smartwatches.

For those who don’t need as high-end of a fitness tracking experience, the discounts at Amazon also carry over to the new Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch at $149.99. Down from $180, you’re looking at the first notable price cut, just like the lead deal. This model packs a similar circular display, but mixes things up with 21-day battery life to coincide with the smaller form-factor. You’re also ditching an onboard speaker and temperature sensor found above. Otherwise, all of the same fitness tracking prowess carries over, which you can learn about in our launch coverage.

But if you’d like to grab a more classic smartwatch design from the Amazfit GTR 3 or 3 Pro, the Amazfit GTS 3 rounds out today’s Amazon discounts with a drop to $149.99. Down from $180, you’re looking at an Amazon low and only the second offer yet. Amazfit GTS 3 arrives as yet another of the brand’s latest smartwatches and comes equipped with specs to match that status. Its always-on 1.75-inch AMOLED display pairs with a series of new sensors like a BioTracker PPG 3 biometric monitor for tracking blood-oxygen saturation alongside heart rate, sleep, stress, and all of the usual fitness stats. Battery life clocks in an impressive 12 days and rounds out the package with built-in Alexa and a water-resistant design.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch features:

A smartwatch with understated elegance for the fashion-conscious fitness enthusiast, The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is the perfect combination of style and technology. Get the health data that matters to you more accurately and efficiently with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch, you can test your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate in a single tap of the watch, for a result in as little as 45 seconds. Its advanced health tracking option also including in-depth monitoring of sleep & sleep breathing quality and female cycle tracking.

