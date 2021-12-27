Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts from $29 (Reg. $49)

Update: Alongside all of the official Apple Watch bands that originally went on sale, a series of new styles are now up for grabs including Sport Loop offerings at $39 and more.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Sport Bands in both 45 and 41mm styles starting at $39 shipped. Available in different colorways, these are down from the $49 going rate, marking some of the first discounts, and are up to 20% off. Going with the previous-generation 44mm Cactus model at Best Buy drops the price down to $29, totaling 40% in savings.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, the Nike+ editions which are also on sale double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here and then head below for more.

Update 12/27 @ 7:08 AM: OUHENG (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $9.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $12, today’s deal beats our last mention and is the lowest that we’ve tracked since July when it fell to its all-time low of $7.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Speaking of Apple Watch discounts, right now you can score some holiday-worthy markdowns on Series 7. Even better than what we saw over Black Friday, these are now up for the taking at new all-time lows starting at $339.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

