Wyze ANC headphones provide a quiet experience almost anywhere at $50.50 (New low)

The official Wyze storefront on Amazon is offering its Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones for $50.55 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $70, today’s deal beats the Black Friday mention of $59 and previous low of $56 to mark a new best price that we’ve tracked. These headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation technology with four microphones with the ability to reduce sound by up to 40dB. On top of that, the 20mm memory foam and elongated earcups provide additional comfort for longer listening sessions. Alexa is built-in for voice commands, though the headphones are also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant depending on the smartphone you’re using. Plus, it has up to 20 hours of playback available on a single charge. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive then head below for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the Tribit Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $36 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find that these headphones cancel out up to 32dB of sound, which is less than what Wyze can handle. However, you’re saving $14, and that could be worth the tradeoff if you’re just planning to use them indoors where it’s mostly quiet anyway.

For louder sound on-the-go, don’t forget that we found Anker’s Soundcore Motion Boom Bluetooth speaker on sale for $80 earlier today. Down from $110, you’ll find 24-hours of music playback per charge here on top of a high-quality build ready to handle anything you throw at it.

More on Wyze ANC Headphones:

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation : 40dB Quick On/Off Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Equipped with four noise-canceling microphones and an ultra-fast processor, outside noise is reduced to a whisper so you can stay focused while the world buzzes around you.

Fatigue-Free Fit : 20mm memory foam & elongated earcups. Responsive memory foam and elongated earcups delicately embrace the ear for a superior fit keeping music where it belongs: between your ears and the headphones.

Voice-Isolating Microphones : Dedicated microphones isolate your voice on calls making it easier for you to be heard in a room full of chatter.

