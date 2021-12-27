Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker now $80 (Reg. $110), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Though the list price on Amazon shows $90, it’s been fetching around $110 there lately and today’s deal comes in at just $4 above the all-time low that we’ve seen. Offering “extreme outdoor sound,” this speaker features a pure titanium diaphragm that allows for the drivers to reproduce frequencies up to 40kHz for “sound that has noticeably higher clarity.” On top of that, it’s IPX7 waterproof and even floats should it fall into the pool. With 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, this speaker is also made to last all day and into the night before the battery runs out. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Anker’s Amazon storefront is the smaller Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, this is a match for its all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. Ready for smaller gatherings, this speaker utilizes more compact drivers while still delivering “breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass.” However, given its smaller size, you’ll still find 24 hours of playback on a single charge of the battery here.

Planning on taking any winter adventures for New Year’s weekend? Well, check out these Jackery portable power station deals that we found earlier today from $180 with up to $100 in savings available. These power stations can not only recharge the speakers on sale today, but also your MacBook, iPhone, and much more.

More on the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Bluetooth Speaker:

Extreme Outdoor Sound: Make a statement with Motion Boom outdoor speaker—press play and experience huge stereo sound that’s distortion-free, even at high volumes.

100% Pure Titanium: Motion Boom’s drivers have pure titanium diaphragms to reproduce high frequencies up to 40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.

IPX7 Waterproof and Floats: Don’t freak out if Motion Boom outdoor speaker goes for a dip! It’s fully waterproof and floats on water.

