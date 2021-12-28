eBay launches New Year’s sale with extra 15% off DualSense PS5 controllers, Philips Hue, more

With 2022 on the horizon, eBay is now launching a New Year’s sale that’s taking an extra 15% off select tech, home goods, and more when code NY15OFF has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller at $58.65. Normally fetching $69, it has been months since we saw a notable discount with today’s offer saving you $10 and marking the best price of the holiday season. Sure this isn’t the just-announced colors, but it is still Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller. Arriving with a refreshed white design and updated form-factor compared to the previous-generation model, you’ll also find adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a more immersive gaming experience to round out the package alongside USB-C charging. You can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review. Head below for more.

eBay New Year’s sale highlights:

Though if none of our other picks are really catching your eye, you can just shop the entire sale on this landing page. Alongside jumping off points to check out various categories like tech, home goods, audio, and more, you’ll find plenty of other ways to save right here.

Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller features:

Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience¹ that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

