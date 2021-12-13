Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors

New and very much official PS5 console covers are on the way from Sony alongside some additional colorways of its DualSense controller. Now joining the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, Sony has now unveiled new accessories coming to its PlayStation 5 lineup with Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers and PS5 console covers. After battling third-party manufacturers trying to kit out the stark white PS5 with new wing cases, Sony has taken matters into its own hands to offer up a slew of new PS5 console covers in various colorways including all of the aforementioned options as well as black and red variants to match the now expanded DualSense controller lineup. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Official PS5 console covers

The new PS5 console covers match all of the now and soon-to-be launched DualSense colors in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. Sony says they are “beautiful and easy to use” — you simply snap off the orignal PS5 console covers and click your new color of choice in place. The new covers will be available for the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition starting in 2022.

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022. We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available.

The new DualSense controller colorways are much of what we saw from the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black version back in May of 2021, just with a fresh new coat of paint.

Here’s more details from Sony on direct.playstation.com purchasing and pre-orders:

In the US, UK, France, and Germany, a number of these new products will be available via early access for direct.playstation.com customers. The DualSense wireless controller in Galactic Purple will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 14 (while supplies last), and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 11. Additionally, the PS5 console covers in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red will be available on direct.playstation.com starting January 21 (while supplies last), and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 18. Stay tuned to direct.playstation.com for more information.

9to5Toy’s Take:

After going to war the third-party manufacturers, flexing the strong arm of the law, Sony has finally dished up the PS5 covers we were all waiting for. And by all, I mean the very small lucky few that have managed to score one of still very hard-to-get current-generation consoles. Now with a complete lineup of matching DualSense controller colorways to match, you can finally do away with the stark white option that it all shipped with originally and in an official capacity.

