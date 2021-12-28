Govee’s Starpal battery-powered smart lamps now 40% off starting at new lows from $30

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Starpal Pro Portable RGB Smart Lamp for $35.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking a new all-time low at 40% off, you’d typically pay $60 with today’s offer delivering only the third notable discount to date. Arriving with a portable design, Govee’s Ambient Lamp works over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to control it with either Alexa and Google Assistant or your smartphone. Its internal battery pairs with full color illumination and can last over 4 hours on a single charge. Our hands-on review gives you a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the added Wi-Fi support can also save on the standard Govee StarPal Ambient Smart Lamp at $29.99 instead via Amazon. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the discount. Normally fetching $50, this is also 40% in savings and a new all-time low. Delivering all of the same features aside from its sole reliance on Bluetooth, this lamp packs all the same portability and RGB illumination, just in a more affordable package.

On the smart home security front, we’re currently tracking a series of discounts on the popular and quite stylish Level HomeKit smart locks. Arriving in one of three different form-factors, these models all take a unique approach by blending more seamlessly into your setup. And currently on sale from $179, these are some of the first price cuts so far at $50 off.

Govee Starpal Pro Portable Smart Lamp features:

Select from different colors, effects, and speeds to create your ideal lighting atmosphere. Use Govee Home App to set sleep & wake timers that gently dim or brighten within the time period you set, for DIY sunset and sunrise effects. With the addition of WiFi, enjoy hands-free voice control via Alexa & Google Assistant of colors, brightness, and effects. Also control remotely from anywhere with Govee Home App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

