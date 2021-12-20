Level Bolt delivers an invisible smart lock with HomeKit at $179 (Save $50), more

Amazon currently offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $179 shipped. Originally fetching $229, today’s offer is down from the $199 price it settled at after Black Friday in order to deliver $50 in savings and the second-best discount yet. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though its still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can also bring home the Level Lock Smart Lock instead at $211.60. Normally fetching $249, this one moves away from the invisible design but keeps all of the HomeKit support noted above. The Touch version is also on sale for $291.09, down from $349. In either case, you’re looking at the second-best prices yet with the only difference being the Touch model sporting a touch capacitive exterior.

With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Lock arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

