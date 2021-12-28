To close out 2021, today weâ€™re getting a first look at what will likely be the very last LEGO set unveil of the year. And it may very well be the most eagerly awaited showcase of the year, too! Arriving as the most recent LEGO Ideas set, video game fans and builders alike will soon be able to assemble the iconic Sonic level, Green Hill Zone, thanks to the upcoming LEGO set number 21331.

LEGOâ€™s new Sonic the Hedgehog set unveiled!

After being confirmed as the next Ideas set all the way back in February, video game and LEGO fans alike have been waiting to see what would come out of the Sonic the Hedgehog set. Now that wait is finally over, as today weâ€™re getting an official look at the upcoming creation based on the iconic SEGA property.

Entering with 1,125 pieces, the new LEGO Green Hill Zone set arrives to recreate one of the more well-known levels from the SEGA Genesis title. My favorite part has to be the way that the LEGO Group was able to pull off the checkered look of the ground, which pairs nicely with what looks to be some new printed elements for the grass.

Of course, this wouldnâ€™t be a Sonic LEGO set without including the famed hedgehog himself, with set number 21331 including the video game hero alongside some foes to tackle. Thereâ€™s Crabmeat and Moto Bug, as well as a brick-built version of Dr. Eggman and more.

Launching on January 1, the new Sonic Green Hill Zone set will be arriving alongside a stable of other upcoming creations come this weekend. Itâ€™ll enter with a $69.99 price tag, which is pretty solid considering its unique theming, part count, and everything youâ€™re getting from the package.

9to5Toysâ€™ Take:

One of the things that often gets overlooked in the LEGO Ideas process is the fact that set designers have to end up changing aspects of the original build to make it suitable as a commercially released product. That whole process is extremely evident by looking at the new LEGO Sonic creation, as set number 21331 really mixes things up from what was originally approved.

Whether or not youâ€™re a fan of the change is likely going to vary from builder to builder, but there is something to be said for how much charm the fan-created kit had, versus what weâ€™re getting now. Though I doubt that will deter many Sonic fans from bringing home this LEGO Ideas set.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!