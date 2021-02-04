Today, LEGO is announcing the results of its latest Ideas review round with two fan-inspired creations being confirmed. Bringing a classic video game character into brick-built form in partnership with SEGA, builders will soon be able to assemble a LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog kit alongside a version of the famous Starry Night painting by Vincent van Gogh. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Ideas showcases upcoming Sonic kit

As the largest review round yet, LEGO has taken a look at 35 different fan-made creations to see which of the batch will become an official kit. With highlights like Avatar the Last Airbender, Community, and even Fall guys, we’re now getting a look at which models have made it into the final stage of the LEGO Ideas pipeline.

This time around, there are two builds that have been confirmed as the most recent LEGO Ideas kits. Arguably the most exciting of the two is yet another video game collaboration, with SEGA joining the likes of Nintendo to bring its most iconic character into brick-built form.

While it’s not the first time we’ve seen the Blue Blur assembled by LEGO, the upcoming Sonic Mania: Green Hill Zone debuts as the first full-on creation centered around the video game legend. The build was originally put in something of a limbo phase back in the fall of 2020, only now receiving the official confirmation it would become a set.

In its current state, the LEGO Ideas build crafts Sonic himself alongside a Dr. Robotnik mech and the iconic landscape of the Green Hill Zone. Go check out all of the details here on the upcoming model via builder toastergrl who originally submitted the project.

The Starry Night debuts as new LEGO Ideas build

LEGO is also giving us a second build from the fan-made platform, with the Vincent van Gogh: The Starry Night kit receiving the green light this time around, as well. Assembled a brick-built version of the classic art piece, this build takes a more 3D approach to the design compared to what we’ve seen with LEGO’s recent Art theme.

When to expect the latest LEGO Ideas builds

Both of the models are likely to receive some changes compared to how they look now, as we typically see with every LEGO Ideas project. So while these offer a pretty good idea of what to expect overall, included minifigures, designs, and the like are all subject to change.

As of now, there’s no timeline for when we’ll see either of the fan-made creations launch as official kits. There are still quite a few previously-announced LEGO Ideas models that have yet to debut, like the Seinfeld, Home Alone, and Typewriter sets. So it’s a pretty safe bet to say that today’s unveils won’t be landing any time in this year, and will likely launch throughout 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, I think that builders are going to be quite happy with the latest pair of fan-inspired builds to be joining the LEGO Ideas theme. It’s great to see both a licensed and more broad kit here, with the Sonic theming is sure to be a huge hit given the success of the Nintendo kits we’ve already seen.

The Starry Night build also fits in perfectly with LEGO’s continued emphasis on home decor and brick-built art, so it’ll be interesting to see how the team brings this fan creation to store shelves as an official model.

Source: LEGO Ideas

