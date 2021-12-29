elago’s new Ice Cream case protects your AirPods 3 starting at $13.50 (Save 24%), more

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Ice Cream AirPods 3 Case starting at $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since releasing right along Apple’s latest earbuds earlier this fall. This is also a new all-time low. Covering your earbuds in a soft silicone, these elago cases sport a novel ice cream bar-inspired design for your AirPods 3. There are different colorways available that mix up the stylings, but each one sports a charging cutout on the bottom and a slot for attaching to keychains and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer a more simplistic way to keep your AirPods 3 protected, elago’s Liquid Hybrid Case is also on sale right now for $11.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $14, you’re looking at a single color design that while isn’t quite as novel as the lead deal, will still help fend off scratches and any other potential damage.

For other ways to deck out your AirPods 3 setup, our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning is packed with some discounted charging stations and more. Starting at $7, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts right here.

elago Ice Cream AirPods 3 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money! Cooling off in the summer is important to protect yourself; protect your charging case in the same way! Made from premium siilicone material, the ice cream case protects from drops, dirts, and oils from daily use – keep your case looking brand new!

