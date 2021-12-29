Smartphone Accessories: Anker 45W PowerPort III Pod $19 (Reg. $36), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 45W PowerPort III Pod USB-C Charger for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year at $1 below our previous mention and a new all-time low of 47% off. While it’s not the all-new GaN models that were just released earlier this year from Anker, its PowerPort III Pod still arrives as one of the best options for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form-factor can dish out 45W of power to a connected device over USB-C, making it a suitable option for iPhones or iPads alike.

The 45W USB-C port charges iPhones up to 2.5x faster than with an original charger. Also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging. Equipped with our exclusive PowerIQ 3.0 technology for flawless compatibility with a huge range of devices including MacBook, iPad, and the majority of flagship mobile devices. The unique narrow design is ideal for use in tight spaces between other, larger plugs. Fold the plug away for easier storage and to avoid scratching your other devices while carrying it in your bag. Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) has allowed us to reduce the size of our chargers while increasing efficiency and heat dissipation.

