Add the NBA Jam Arcade Cabinet with riser and stool to your game room for $330 (Reg. $550)

GameStop is offering the NBA Jam Arcade Cabinet with Riser and Stool for $329.97 shipped. Normally $550 and on sale for $450 at Best Buy, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is the lowest that we’ve tracked in several months since it hit $300 at the beginning of this year. This arcade game measures 57.8-inches tall on the riser and 45.8-inches without, giving you two choices to pick from when setting it up. You’ll also find an included themed stool to sit on while gaming. The control deck features four sets of joysticks and buttons for local multiplayer experiences that are sure to deliver fun with friends and family in the new year. The cabinet also features original artwork and has a full-color 17-inch LCD display alongside dual speakers, Wi-Fi for online multiplayer, and more. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for additional details.

More on the NBA Jam Arcade Cabinet:

NBA Jam is a classic arcade basketball game developed and published back in 1993 and is the first entry to the NBA Jam series. The game features 2 on 2 basketball and is one of the first sports games to feature real and digitized NBA-licensed teams and players! Although it features real players and teams, the game focuses on fun and emphasizes on exaggerated actions. Unlike most Basketball video games, this one features no fouls, no free throws, no violations (except for goaltending and 24-second violation), and so much more.

