NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

It’s time to hit the court, NBA 2K22 is finally available worldwide on multiple platforms. Bringing with it some all-new features, and a slew of new modes with graphical enhancements, NBA 2K22 will be a must-play game for anyone who’s a fan of the franchise. From the new Your Journey, Your City mode in MyCAREER, Dream Team, First Fridays, and more, there’s a lot to like here. Ready to be played on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from NBA 2K22.

Enjoy an authentic look and feel in one of the most immersive sports video games yet

Thanks to the power available in the latest consoles, NBA 2K22 is one of the most immersive sports video games yet. It delivers some of the most realistic depictions with lifelike players, energetic crowds, and a detailed NBA/WNBA arena. It’s a “premiere basketball gaming experience that you won’t want to miss.”

NBA 2K21 was a fantastic game, but NBA 2K22 takes it to the next level. Bringing a host of both new and updated gameplay features, there’s a lot to like here. There’s a completely rebuilt shot contest and blocking system, which gives you additional tools to crowd shooters that rewards good defenders with more blocked shots and airballs. You’ll also find an upgrade to Steals, allowing for more layup strips. Offense is also being upgraded, which now delivers skill-based dribbling, shooting, and dunking. This all combines for a more balanced, competitive, and immersive game that all sports fans will love.

MyCAREER takes on new form with an all-new Your Journey, Your City addition

MyCAREER isn’t new to NBA 2K games. But, the Your Journey, Your Career portion is a recent development. It allows you to take on your own personal journey to the pros. It all starts from your city, where you forge your own path in college, start in the NBA G League, or just dive right into the NBA. You’ll be able to build a personal brand in the music industry, fashion world, and more as well. This makes for a unique experience that we’ve not yet seen from a 2K game, and should bring hours of replayability to sports fans worldwide.

Build your own Dream Team in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition

NBA 2K22 isn’t just about living out your dream career or playing as your favorite ballers. There’s also a Dream Team mode that allows you to assemble the best NBA roster ever. You can build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, bringing back GOATS from times past or up-and-coming athletes who have yet to hit the charts.

Bring your A game, NBA 2K22 is available now on all platforms

NBA 2K22 is available to play starting today on all platforms. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players will pay $59.99, while Series X|S or PlayStation 5 gamers will be charged an additional $10. Switch and PC are also $59.99, if you’re on those platforms.

