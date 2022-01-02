Logitech’s ERGO K860 Keyboard delivers a more ergonomic typing experience at low of $110

Amazon is now offering the Logitech ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low as one of the first notable discounts in months. Featuring a unique split design, Logitech’s ERGO K860 delivers a more ergonomic typing experience as you can expect from its name. Alongside providing a more natural position for the keys, there’s also an included wrist rest made of a stain-resistant fabric as well as sloped design. You’ll also find that it’s compatible with macOS or Windows out of the box with either Bluetooth or USB receiver connectivity. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more details.

If you’d prefer a more ergonomic mouse instead, consider going with the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse. This peripherial arrives with a unique form-factor that turns the traditional mouse build on its side to promote less wrist strain. It sports a 4000 DPI sensor as well as the same Logitech FLOW support found above for switching between multiple devices.

And if your desktop could use a refresh in the looks department, there’s no better option out there right now than the colorful and unique Logitech Pop Keyboard. We just took a hands-on look at the new release last month when it launched with a retro typewriter-inspired design and dedicated emoji keycaps. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Logitech ERGO K860 Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Type more naturally with ERGO K860 – an advanced ergonomic keyboard that promotes a more relaxed typing posture – reducing wrist bending by 25% and offering 54% more wrist support. The curved, split keyframe reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms. And the pillowed wrist rest offers comfort and the optimal ergonomic position.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!